In the past few years WWE has put a renewed focus on cruiserweights with the creation of 205 Live. But the cruiserweight/light heavyweight division actually goes back decades and Sean Waltman as X-Pac as the promotion's final Light Heavyweight Champion.

Waltman, who was a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center this week, spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast where he talked about interest in the 205 Live division and if there is any current WWE Superstar he'd like to step into the ring with.

"I haven't even thought about it because I would have to be in that kind of shape to even think about it," Waltman said.

"If you're not in that kind of shape to go to that degree in the ring…there's a certain mindset you need to think you can even get in there and do that. Those guys are on whole another level. I'm not saying I could get in the ring and do it with them, but it would take quite a bit of preparation. I'm so far from that it's hard to even imagine."

While Waltman doesn't think his body could hang with the 205 Live guys at this time, his mind is willing and able. He was asked if he had any interest in working with the 205 Live brand.

"I wouldn't mind being a part of that 205 Live brand. They've put enough behind it to make me think they actually want to do something with it, you know," stated Waltman before adding that he was a bit upset that WWE didn't mention his contributions to cruiserweights when they decided to re-launch the division.

"I think I had a lot to do with why there's even a thing such as 205 Live. In the past, when they started that, they didn't even acknowledge me. I've gotta lie to tell you that that didn't bother me. So, maybe they can make that right."

Waltman working with 205 Live remains to be seen, but we do know we will see Waltman again as a member of DX when they are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Many recent Hall of Fame inductees such as Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett have parlayed their enshrinements into actual runs on TV and Waltman was asked if he could see the same happening to DX.

"Who knows? It's definitely not something I'm opposed to as long as I'm able to," said Waltman. "There's always that possibility since I'm still pretty good at this. I don't suck at this.

"Obviously, I'm not a 30-year-old or 25-year-old Sean Waltman, but I can still do a few things."

Ahead of the Hall of Fame induction, Waltman is enjoying time with his son who visited him from Minnesota. The two were together during this interview but Waltman said his son is used to it by now.

"He's used to sharing his father with the wrestling public," Waltman said of his son who doesn't plan on following in his father's footsteps as a wrestler and is instead a burgeoning musician.

"No, he's into music," Waltman replied when asked if his son wanted to be a wrestler. "He's a musician... I'm happy that whatever he loves, if he's pursuing it, I'm happy with that."