- Two WWE stars will be taking over next Sunday's NCIS: Los Angeles, as Shane McMahon and Goldberg are scheduled to appear. It was previously reported that Shane was attached to the program, but not the WWE Hall of Famer.

The episode Searching begins at 9 p.m. ET, with the following synopsis:

"Department of Justice (DOJ) Agent Lance Hamilton (Bill Goldberg) asks Sam for assistance in locating a former U.S. border patrol tactical officer who disappeared following a threat by the cartel. Also, Kensi and Army Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Special Agent Steve Evans (Shane McMahon) partner on a dangerous mission to recover a stolen hard drive with sensitive military intelligence on it."

- WWE released the above video of the top ten "Grandest Farewells", in honor of Kurt Angle announcing his retirement at WrestleMania 35. Highlights include, Randy Savage's bout against The Ultimate Warrior, Edge's last match at WrestleMania XXVII, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's last match against the Rock at WrestleMania 19, and Ric Flair and Shawn Michael's match at WrestleMania 24.

- Superstars of Hope, WWE's campaign to help the Boys and Girls Club of America, launched today. Using a global online auction on Charitybuzz.com, an organization WWE has been teaming up with for seven years, fans can bid on exclusive WWE experiences from now until April 9th. Some of those experiences include time with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan and Becky Lynch, along with opportunities to attend WrestleMania and other events.

"WWE is dedicated to using the power of our brand and platforms to leave a lasting, positive impression on our youth," WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon stated in a press release. "We are proud to once again partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America during the Superstars for Hope campaign to continue their efforts to help put young people on the path to great futures."

Several opportunities available at the auction include Becky taking over a fans Twitter account, lunch with Ric and Charlotte Flair and a private boxing workout with Evander Holyfield.