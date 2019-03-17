Yesterday we asked who you thought WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka should take on at WrestleMania 35. Charlotte was picked the most as a rematch between the two would have been a great continuation of their story, but Charlotte is obviously already tied up in the title match with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Because there really isn't another clear choice, the picks were all over the place: Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, La Parka, even Nikki Bella was mentioned a few times simply because she's a bigger draw than basically all of the other choices.

One good idea was to have the winner of the women's battle royal (assuming there is one) get to face Asuka later in the night. It would add something to the battle royal itself and give Asuka an instant challenger. Most of you are expecting some kind of multi-woman match for the title though.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

conan_kun:

"They should have let Asuka face and beat Charlotte at WrestleMania, now it probably ends up like WM 33 with a multi-woman mess, even worse, she gets relegated into women battle royal on the kickoff."

The Phenomenal Glow:

"She should defend it in a fatal four way featuring Mandy, Sonya, and Naomi. Obviously, that is not the best match up, but any other singles match featuring a totally new contender would be too rushed. Those four women have history together so its the best match they can do at this point."

Y2JB:

"Unfortunately the best storylines for her won't happen. It would of been cool to have Charlotte face her again so Asuka could try to get revenge on her for last year's loss."

One_Warrior_Nation:

"Should've been Charlotte. Anything else will seem unbalanced."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5 and WrestleMania on April 7.