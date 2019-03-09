WWE Fastlane is tomorrow at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, the final PPV before WrestleMania. Among the announced matches for the show, which are you most interested in?
Below is the current card:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Revival (c) vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz
WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
If Lynch wins, she'll be added to Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush)
KICKOFF
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega)
KICKOFF
Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tomorrow's WWE Fastlane, NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5, and WrestleMania on April 7.