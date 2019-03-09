WWE Fastlane is tomorrow at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, the final PPV before WrestleMania. Among the announced matches for the show, which are you most interested in?

Below is the current card:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Revival (c) vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz

WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

If Lynch wins, she'll be added to Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush)

KICKOFF

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

KICKOFF

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

