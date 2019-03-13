The main event of tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Forgotten Sons to win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The match should air in the next few weeks.

Ricochet and Black will now go on to face NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders at the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend. With their main roster call-ups, this could be the final NXT Takeover event for Black and Ricochet. They will also win the Dusty Classic trophy.

Below is a look at how the tournament played out:

Round 1:

* Moustache Mountain defeated The Street Profits

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated The Undisputed Era

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

Semifinals:

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Moustache Mountain

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Finals: Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Forgotten Sons