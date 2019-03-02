Wrestling Inc managing editor Nick Hausman is on-site at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL for tonight's MLW Intimidation Games. MLW will be filming all of tonight's action for upcoming episodes of Fusion on BeIn Sports. The action that takes place from 9-10 pm EST will air live and will feature a steel cage match between "Filthy" Tom Lawlor (c) and Low Ki for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

.@WIncRebel has arrived at @MLW #IntimidationGames! Live spoilers will be available on the site starting at 7 pm CST. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6mFl475jzq — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 2, 2019

Before the opening match Jim Cornette is announced as the newest member of the MLW team. He will be doing color commentary alongside Rich Bocchini.

Match #1: Alexander Hammerstone def. Isais Velasquez via pinfall



Fun opening bout that lasted five to seven minutes. Isais is a popular local performer with Freelance Wrestling, as well as their former champion. The crowd seemed decidedly behind Hammerstone, however.