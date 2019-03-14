WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with The National while in Abu Dhabi for the beginning of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games earlier this week. She was asked about the women's division possibly main eventing WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Stephanie would not confirm the match as the show-closer but she said it would mean more to her than she could describe.

"It would mean more to me then I could describe for our women to be the main event at WrestleMania," Stephanie said. "Charlotte, Ronda and Becky could do it this year. There is so much momentum behind the story. They are so incredibly talented. I know they would deliver. But what I will say is that I hope it is the first of many."

Stephanie also spoke about Roman Reigns making his return from his second battle with leukemia. She said Reigns has an amazing story and she sees him doing amazing things in WWE.

"Roman overcoming leukemia and announcing he had leukemia and sharing it with the world has been transformational for him as a person and in a way was transformational for the audience," she said. "It really brings full circle what life is all about and what is the most important thing in life and that is love. Roman talked about all the support that he got from the WWE Universe and how much it meant to him and now what he wants to do is use the WWE's platform and use his celebrity to give back to others who are also fighting. It is an amazing story. It is a true story. And I think Roman is going to be able to do amazing things."

It's interesting to note that Stephanie claimed WWE Superstars are not contractually obligated to make the special WWE Community appearances with organizations such as the Special Olympics. She talked about WWE's partnership with the Special Olympics during a second interview with The National.

"It is not a part of their contractual obligations to do this work," Stephanie said. "They do it because they love it. I have had so many of our wrestlers say that it is the best part of their jobs when they get to go into the community. To see them interact with the Special Olympics athletes, the way they hug each other, and the inspiration they draw from one another — it is a very special relationship."