WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with The National while in Abu Dhabi for the beginning of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games this week.

When asked about a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view possibly taking place, Stephanie would not confirm plans for another all-women's event.

"We haven't announced any plans yet for Evolution but we have a lot of things in the works right now," Stephanie said. "One thing that is important to note with Evolution that it was our first ever all-women's streaming special pay per view is that it trended #1 world wide for two and a half hours during the last game of the World Series and during NFL Sunday Night Football. Both huge audiences in the United States but it was WWE Evolution that was trending No 1."

We noted earlier this week how there is not another Evolution pay-per-view scheduled for this year, at least as of the last update, but that could always change. After the first Evolution pay-per-view ended in 2018, there was a feeling that they had to make it an annual thing. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculated that WWE may try to work with Saudi Arabian officials to get the female Superstars on one of the two events scheduled for the Kingdom this year, which could be a long shot. WWE is scheduled to run two shows in the Kingdom this year - Friday, May 3 and Friday, November 1.