- Above is a WrestleMania "by the numbers" video featuring a bunch of different stats surrounding WWE's biggest event of the year.

- As of yesterday, the plan is still to have RAW and SmackDown Tag Title matches added to WrestleMania, according to POST Wrestling. For SmackDown, a multi-team match is expected, and for RAW the match was added in after Asuka's SmackDown Women's Title match was removed. As noted, The Revival will defend the titles against Aleister Black and Ricochet on tomorrow's RAW.

- Below, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy all hyped their respective WrestleMania matches. For Lynch, she grabbed the camera at a WWE live event and sent a message specifically to one of her opponents, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte.

"The people of Wheeling, West Virginia know who the real champ is," Lynch yelled. "Charlotte can talk about her 8-time championships, eight times hitting the bullseye. It doesn't mean anything when you've got unlimited arrows to shoot her with. We've got eight more days. Eight more days and then Becky Lynch is walking out a champion."