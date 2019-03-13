- Courtesy of Matt Hardy's personal YouTube channel, above is new video of The Hardy Boys talking about the best two tag teams - The Hardys and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Matt says The Hardys must now prove themselves to The Usos after battles with other top tag teams in the business. Matt says they welcome the opportunity to visit The Uso Penitentiary, and the match has to happen.

- Below is a new promo for the No Holds Barred match between Batista and Triple H at WrestleMania 35:

- After defeating enhancement talent Colby Corino on last week's WWE 205 Live, Mike Kanellis will receive another opportunity from 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on next Tuesday's episode. Drake says Kanellis will get to go up against one of the top cruiserweights in the world. Below is video from their segment on last night's episode: