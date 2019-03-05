- The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston did not appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown because they have been on a promotional tour of India. They did appear in this video from India and reveal that they will be appearing at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Original Fastlane plans had Kofi challenging WWE Champion Daniel Bryan until Vince McMahon brought back Kevin Owens to replace Kofi. It will be interesting to see if they get involved in the Owens vs. Bryan match on Sunday.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA saw Heavy Machinery defeat SAnitY's Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Group leader Eric Young was at ringside. It was noted by correspondent @EthanCramer that the crowd was behind Tucker and Otis, chanting "steaks and weights" and cheering them on.

- Tonight's SmackDown episode opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Legend King Kong Bundy, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday. You can see the graphic below: