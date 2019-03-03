- As seen in the video above, a recent installment of Xavier Woods' Up, Up, Down, Down YouTube show followed Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, and rising NXT star Brennan Williams as they faced Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods in a game of Rollout.

- The biopic about WWE superstar Paige, Fighting With My Family, is the #1 film in the U.K. coming out of this weekend, according to the film's creator, Stephen Merchant. Merchant took to Twitter to celebrate the news, writing, "Big thanks to everyone who went to see Fighting With My Family this weekend and made it UK's No. 1 film. I know there's a lot of entertainment vying for your eyeballs, so if you chose our film, cheers m'dears, it's deeply appreciated."

Big thanks to everyone who went to see @FightingWMyFam this weekend and made it UK's No. 1 film. I know there's a lot of entertainment vying for your eyeballs, so if you chose our film, cheers m'dears, it's deeply appreciated. — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) March 3, 2019

- Legendary WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced via Instagram that he is in the process of buying his father any home of his choosing. This actually isn't an uncommon event for Rocky. Just this past Christmas, Rocky also told his mother that she could have any home she wanted, at any location in the world.

Rocky added the caption to the post about his father: "Great chat with my old man. Felt good to my cold heart to hear him express his love. He's a weathered soul and like all weathered souls, there's often a harsh storied path that got them there. Well for my pops that path started at 13yrs old when his mom kicked him out of his house on Christmas day and forced him to live on the streets (very true and f---ed up story) so his reality of compassion and love was forged thru pain and toughness.

"He raised me with that tough physical love and used to beat my ass in the gyms and on wrestling mats," Rocky continued. "I hated it then as a little boy, but grateful for it today as a man. It's shaped my DNA and helped inform how I raise my own babies (minus the ass kickings;) but always instilling the value of hard work and discipline. For that I'm grateful and this one felt good. Crazy how full circle life can come. Enjoy your new house pop - what a storied path and thanks for the ass kickings."

