- Above is a WWE Network Hidden Gem clip for this week, featuring WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing member Sputnik Monroe vs. Jack Pesek in a Championship Wrestling From Florida match from March 3, 1966 in Florida. The full upload on the WWE Network runs over 13 minutes.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "WWE Chronicle" name. This is for the WWE Network series that returned this past Monday with a look at Roman Reigns' return from his battle with leukemia. Other Chronicle episodes include Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch and Paige.

- We've noted how The Hardy Boys have been teasing a feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, who will defend their titles against Shane McMahon and The Miz at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy recently returned to WWE TV and made it clear that they are looking to capture the blue brand titles.

As seen below, The Hardys tweeted a backstage video from SmackDown and warned The Usos that they were watching Jey Uso's match with The Miz. The Usos responded and referred to The Hardys as the one tag team who has not been locked down in The Uso Penitentiary yet, then welcoming them to The Uso Penitentiary. Matt responded and said The Usos are also welcome at The Hardy Compound.

Matt wrote, "#HouseHardy looks forward to visiting Da Uso Pen....VERY SOON. They've all tried to keep us locked down for 27 years--From the LOD to DX to the APA to E&C to the Dudz to the Bar to the Bucks of Youth. Nobody's done it yet. You're "WELCOME" to The Hardy Compound too, brudahs."

You can see their recent tweets below:

THE ONE TEAM WHO HAS NOT BEEN LOCKEDDOWN......"WELCOME" https://t.co/zuUzcbU66s — The Usos (@WWEUsos) March 7, 2019