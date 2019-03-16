- Above and below are new Vintage Unboxing videos from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, from their Major Wrestling Figures Podcast channel on YouTube. Ryder unboxes the Rey Mysterio WCW action figure from Original San Francisco Toy Makers and Hawkins unboxes the Jakks WWE ECW-themed figures of Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin turns 29 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Mark "Henry Godwinn" Canterbury turns 55, former WWE star Ken Doane of The Spirit Squad turns 33, former WCW star Steve Armstrong turns 54 and former WWE developmental talent Brett DiBiase turns 31.

- Friday's WWE NXT live event in Venice, FL saw the debuts of several talents. Australian talents Brendan Vink (Eliot Sexton) and Nick Comoroto worked their debut match against each other, which saw Vink get the win. Canadian tag team 3.0, Jeff Parker and Matt Lee, debuted with a loss to Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza.

Comoroto, Sexton and 3.0 were in the February group of WWE Performance Center signings that included Trevor Lee, Rachael Ellering, Samuel Shaw, Karen Q, Jonah Rock, Ricardo Miller and Omari Palmer. Australian Jonah Rock debuted at the March 9 NXT live event with a loss to Riddick Moss. Former Impact star Trevor Lee debuted on March 8 with a loss to Luke Menzies. ACH (Albert Hardie, Jr.) debuted on March 7 with a win over Mendoza. Karen debuted on February 28, teaming with Lacey Evans for a loss to Aliyah and Vanessa Borne. Ellering debuted this past Thursday night, teaming with Deonna Purrazzo for a loss to Mia Yim and Taynara Conti. The others have not debuted yet.

Below are photos from Friday's live event in Venice:

2.0 vs Carrillo and Mendoza hellllll yeah #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/7du2SVNSQ9 — tir Podcast (@tirWrestling) March 16, 2019