WWE has announced that WWE United States Champion R-Truth will host another US Open Challenge on Tuesday's SmackDown episode.

This week's SmackDown featured Truth retaining his title over Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a Triple Threat, which was set up through his first US Open Challenge.

Tuesday's SmackDown from Philadelphia will also feature The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso in singles action. This match will take place just days before The Usos defend their titles against Miz and Shane McMahon at WWE Fastlane.

This has not been confirmed but there's speculation on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley being on Tuesday's SmackDown to do an angle with The IIconics, just days before their title defense against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka at Fastlane.

Tuesday's SmackDown episode will be the final show before the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.