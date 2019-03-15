On tonight's ROH 17th Anniversary PPV it was announced ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb has challenged NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay in a Title vs. Title match for the G1 Supercard show on April 6. Ospreay has yet to respond to the challenge.

Ospreay is also still in this year's New Japan Cup for an opportunity to take on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White. ROH initially tweeted out a video of Cobb making the challenge, but it's since been deleted.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today's show!

Below is what the current G1 Supercard looks like:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Champion (currently Jay Lethal) vs. Marty Scurll

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

