AJ Styles just took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he has signed a new deal with WWE.

AJ made the announcement while sharing a photo of a new member of his family, a puppy. He wrote, "This is the newest member of my family. Also, I've signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy."

We noted earlier this morning how all signs pointed to AJ re-signing with WWE, if a new deal had not been agreed on already. His current contract was expiring next month after WrestleMania 35, where he will face Randy Orton in singles action. AJ was also added to the annual post-WrestleMania tour of Europe, where he's advertised to face WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

You can see AJ's full tweet below: