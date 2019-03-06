- Indie wrestling veteran Colby Corino worked this week's WWE 205 Live episode, losing a singles match to Mike Kanellis. You can see video from the match above. Colby is the son of ECW Original Steve Corino, who works as a WWE NXT Producer and a WWE Performance Center Coach.

- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE TV tapings in Wilkes-Barre, PA saw AJ Styles defeat Randy Orton. Correspondent @markaelangelo noted that there were only around 500-1000 people left in the arena for the match, and the two Superstars played with the crowd. The crowd started a chant for referee Mike Chioda at one point, and Chioda hit the ropes for a salute. Styles eventually pinned Orton after that.

- This week's SmackDown saw Mustafa Ali return to action after being out since early February, suffering a concussion right in the middle of a main event push. Ali made the save for Kevin Owens as Rowan and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan were double teaming him. Below is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Ali about why he went straight for Bryan after returning.

"I'm not going to lie, it felt great to be back. But make one thing clear to everyone - I'm back and I'm going to pick up exactly where I left off," Ali said.