As noted, WWE has announced Torrie Wilson for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Torrie spoke with espnW about the induction and revealed that WWE just called her last week about going in. Her name was first reported by @Wrestlevotes this past weekend but has been rumored for some time among fans. Torrie likely received the phone call from Mark Carrano, the head of Talent Relations. She said she heard on the phone, "You are a 2019 WWE Hall of Famer." Torrie told espnW that it took her a few minutes to process what she was hearing as she was convinced they were just calling to invite her to WrestleMania 35.

Torrie debuted for WCW in 1999 but then made her WWE debut in the summer of 2001 during The Invasion storyline. She wrestled until November 2007, before retiring in May 2008, but never won a title. Torrie said she's never really felt bad about not winning a title, but this induction feels like a title belt because it really makes her feel appreciated. She called it closure.

"This feels like a sweet closure," Torrie said. "Since I retired, so many people have asked me, 'Do you feel bad you've never won a title?' And I have always said no, because I felt like I got the value -- even though it would have been nice [to win a title]. But being inducted into the Hall of Fame feels like a championship belt to me, because it really makes me feel appreciated."

Torrie said she's proud to be a part of the women's evolution in WWE and she's proud to see the current Superstars of the women's division "kicking ass" every week. She praised Becky Lynch for being tough.

"It's actually mind-boggling to me when I watch their matches," Wilson said. "I remember watching Becky Lynch and then asking her after, 'How are you going on? How are you doing matches after matches? Aren't you hurting?' And she is just tough as a nail."

Torrie will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 6 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 weekend. She joins headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman) and The Honky Tonk Man as confirmed names for the 2019 induction ceremony. Taz, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Jimmy Hart) are rumored.

Source: espnW