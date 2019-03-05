2019 WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson appeared on Busted Open Radio today with hosts David LaGreca and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. You can hear a clip from the show at the bottom of this post.

Regarding criticism over her induction, Ray brought up how Torrie always gave her best effort, whether she was asked to wrestle in a bikini in a pit of mud or just wrestle. Ray believed Torrie can look in the mirror and be proud of herself knowing she maybe wasn't the best women's wrestler but she went out and tried to entertain, and perform to the best of her ability. Torrie agreed and talked about the people who aren't happy about her induction.

"100%," Torrie agreed. "I mean, I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show, and I was not calling the shots backstage going, 'Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?' I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, 'OK, what's the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?'"

Torrie previously told espnW that she received the call to go into the Hall of Fame just last week. She told Busted Open that WWE Talent Relations head Mark Carrano called her while she was on a spiritual retreat in Sedona, Arizona a few weeks ago. She said she already had plans to go to the WrestleCon convention during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but Carrano's phone call changed everything.

Torrie also talked about how she had to tell herself that she might not be a top talent like a Charlotte Flair, but she did bring something to the table during her WWE run.

"I don't know if it's human nature, I believe that it is," Torrie said. "Fear kind of runs our world. Immediately when I hung up the phone I sat there and thought like, I basically started putting together this list of all the things I'm not. I was never a champion, I could really just start... I could do much better than my haters about beating myself up. And then I had to put myself in check, and say, you know... but there are a lot of things that I am. I'm not Charlotte Flair, I'm not jumping off ladders, but I am Torrie Wilson and I did have something to bring to the table. I think for most people, we are just too quick to start looking at the negatives and losing focus on what we can bring to the table."

Torrie will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 6 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 weekend. She joins headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman) and The Honky Tonk Man as confirmed names for the 2019 induction ceremony. Taz, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Jimmy Hart) are rumored.