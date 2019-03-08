- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Paul Heyman giving a plug to the new "WWE Untold: The 2nd Coming of ECW" episode. We have a lengthy write-up with full video of the episode at this link.

- WWE stock was up 1.65% today, closing at $83.93 per share. Today's high was $84.10 and the low was $80.16.

- Triple H and Vince McMahon took to Twitter this week to promote WrestleMania 36 coming to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 5, 2020.

Triple H wrote, "From Dusty Rhodes at the armory to the early stages of the future @WWENXT on Dale Mabry and now to @RJStadium...the ultimate spectacle #WrestleMania is coming to Tampa, FL April 5, 2020! @StephMcMahon"

Vince added, "See you next year, Tampa! We're excited to bring #WrestleMania 36 to @RJStadium."

