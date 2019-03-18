- As noted, a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air, focusing on Natalya. Above is a preview for the new episode.

- Next Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on the E! network will be the season 4 finale. Below is the synopsis:

"The Evolution of the Bellas: The twins head to Napa Valley to reflect on the past year before they move apart and continue on their separate journeys."

- As noted, WWE announced today that longtime employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month. Triple H took to Twitter today and congratulated Aitchison, who has worked for WWE for more than 30 years.

He wrote, "The unsung hero and silent driving force between @WWE and @MakeAWish for over 30+ years, Sue Aitchison is OUR Superstar and the recipient of this year's #WarriorAward. Congrats, Sue and thank you for all you continue to do. #WWEHOF"

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: