- As noted, Big Show landed a recurring role on Syfy's "Happy" series. Above is a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE veteran filming the second season, which premieres this Wednesday at 10pm ET.

- We noted before how SmackDown Superstar Luke Harper worked weekend RAW live events against Apollo Crews. Harper, who has not returned to WWE TV yet, wrote the following tweet today on Harper, mentioning Dragon Gate USA, a promotion they both worked for before WWE.

He wrote, "Hey, @WWEApollo is the real deal. I can't wait to work him again in DGUSA."

- Triple H took to Twitter today and congratulated Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on earning the main event of WrestleMania 35.

He wrote, "The main event of #WrestleMania... For all the dreams, the hopes, the struggles, the work. Where they belong. Where they deserve to be. Congratulations. #EarnedNotGiven"

