WrestleMania 35 is just days away which also means NXT TakeOver: New York is also days away. NXT is Triple H's baby and The Game conducted an NXT media call ahead of the big event.

Wrestling Inc was on hand for the call and Nick Hausman asked him about Lars Sullivan's status amid reports that we walked out on the company in January.

"It's one of those situations where you just have to wait and see," Triple H said of Sullivan. "There's much more to come, you just have to wait and see."

Sullivan was supposed to debut on Raw along with other main roster call-ups such as Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa had a brief run with the main roster before recently undergoing neck surgery and Triple H talked about what was known about Ciampa's injury prior to his debut.

"We knew about it. We knew it was going to be a necessity going forward," admitted Triple H. "The decision was still made to move him to the main roster and get him some exposure. Then he'll take the time off, get fixed up and be back better than ever.

"Unfortunately with the type of injury he had, it went from one thing to another very rapidly. It changed from something being manageable to being a risk we're not willing to take."

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano planned on continuing their storyline in WWE that was started in NXT, but Ciampa's injury threw a wrench into those plans. Gargano's WWE plans have also come to a stall and after just a few matches in WWE, he's back down in NXT.

As the head of NXT, Triple H is thrilled to have Gargano back in the fold. But he also responded to a theory that he and Vince McMahon had a tug-of-war regarding Gargano staying in WWE or going back down to NXT.

"That's not a conversation at all where I go 'You can't have him,'" stated Triple H. "None of this stuff happens without Vince's signoff or approval. It's all one team…and it's a creative synergy between both [WWE and NXT]."

Triple H mentioned that sometimes what isn't planned can actually turn out better than what was originally planned. What happens to Gargano remains to be seen, but adapting is just part of the business.

"I often say sometimes that the best things come out of that chaos. Chaos for whatever reason sometimes creates this beautiful storyline," said Triple H.

Another storyline that has been stalled is Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic. It was unknown if that program was put on hold due to injury or due to creative decisions and Triple H said it was because of the latter.

"There's constantly things that shift and morph and require us to take different stabs at creative. This is one of those situations. I don't want to get into any of the medical stuff, but we had to put a pause on it for a second," stated Triple H.

"We had a situation that made us change some creative."