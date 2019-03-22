- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Bam Grizzlee vs. Cesar Ashur from Imperial Wrestling Entertainment, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- As noted, yesterday it was announced Allie signed with All Elite Wrestling and has already finished up with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. Allie's last appearance will air on tomorrow's episode of Impact. The report stated she knew back in January the company wouldn't be renewing her deal as they look to refresh the roster. Allie was said to be well liked and ended up keeping the news mostly to herself, so when yesterday's signing broke that would be when many in Impact were made aware of her exit.

- Below is the full live event schedule for Starrcast II at Caesars Palace during AEW Double or Nothing weekend in May.