As previously noted, at this past weekend's WWE live event in Elmira, New York, the RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder, picked one specific fan to take a photo with before heading to the locker room. On that fan's sweatshirt was an "AEW" logo in bold, gold and white letters.

Along with the photo, the fan mentioned that "I'll see you in May" was said by The Revival as they exited. The duo also responded to a fan saying "money isn't everything", by replying "ain't that the truth", according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He also noted that Dawson & Wilder took it upon themselves to interact with the fan, and he never called the RAW Tag Team Champions over.

A fan recently posted a picture on Twitter of some children wearing replica RAW tag team belts, and he added the caption: "Nephews got some gold for their 3rd birthday... look out Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson!!" Wilder actually responded to this tweet, writing out, "Please don't wish being Raw tag team champs on them. For their sake."

Whatever their current status with the company, we've noted how The Revival's contracts don't expire from WWE until April of 2020.

You can see the full tweets below:

Please don't wish being Raw tag team champs on them. For their sake. https://t.co/lrr4QyJoWa — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 18, 2019

Source: F4WOnline