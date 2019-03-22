- Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad recently made an appearance on the YouTube channel of powerlifter Stefi Cohen. As seen above, the two trained together in a ring at KO Zone USA in Miami, Florida.

- The Gloucester County Animal Shelter in Clayton, New Jersey is looking for someone to adopt several cats that were owned by WWE Legend King Kong Bundy, who suddenly passed away on March 4 at the age of 61. The Courier & Post reports that animal welfare groups have taken in 4 of Bundy's cats since he passed. He owned around 10.

The Purrfect Angels Cat Rescue is trying to find homes for the rest of the cats. The owner of the agency, where Bundy adopted some of them from, said he was a "fantastic kitty lover" as cats were a big part of his life. The shelter is offering discounts on adoption fees if the cats are adopted together. People interested in adopting can visit Purrfect Angels at this link or the shelter at this link. You can see a Facebook post with photos of the cats at this link.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair for the April 3 NXT episode on the WWE Network. The match will come just two days before Sane, Belair, Io Shirai and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler do battle for the title in a Fatal 4 Way at the big NXT "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Below is WWE's announcement on the match along with Regal's tweet:

Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair to square off on April 3 edition of NXT Two days before they join NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai in an every-woman-for-herself Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at TakeOver: New York, Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair will meet in singles action on the April 3 edition of NXT. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match on Twitter, in response to Belair's backstage confrontation with Sane last Wednesday on NXT. The NXT Universe still remembers the last time The Princess Pirate squared off with The EST of NXT on WWE Network, in one of the most unforgettable matches of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Since then, both Superstars have only grown as competitors, with Sane now a former NXT Women's Champion and Belair adopting an un-de-fea-ted mindset that has propelled her to new heights. Will Sane or Belair add to her momentum heading into TakeOver with an all-important win on Wednesday, April 3? Find out when NXT streams on WWE Network at 8/7 C.