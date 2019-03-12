Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* The latest on AJ Styles re-signing with WWE

* The Club reportedly looking to WWE

* Shane McMahon's heel turn

* Ronda Rousey officially turning heel

* Brie Bella announcing her in-ring retirement

* The latest on Lars Sullivan

Nick's interview with NXT Takeover Kick-Off Show panelist and former NFL player Pat McAfee, which includes Pat discussing:

* Sam Roberts' recent controversial comments about Bianca Belair on a Takeover Kick-Off Show panel

* Tommaso Ciampa's injury

* The rough response the NXT Superstars got from Lafayette on RAW

* Possibly stepping in the ring for an NXT match

* The return of the XFL

* His possible involvement in the XFL

Nick's interview with "Real" ROH World Champion Matt Taven, which includes Matt discussing:

* His ROH World title match against Jay Lethal this Friday night at ROH's 17th Anniversary PPV

* Recently spitting on Jay Lethal's ROH Championship

* Wanting to main event ROH and NJPW's G-1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

* His Arm Wrestle Kingdom event taking place at Festival of Honor

* The recent WWE releases

