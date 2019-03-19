Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* Baron Corbin facing Kurt Angle in his WrestleMania retirement match

* Braun Strowman entering the Andre The Giant Battle Royal

* Dean Ambrose's post-RAW appearance in Chicago

* AJ Styles re-signing with WWE

* Jeff Jarrett's growing backstage WWE clout

* WWE reportedly signing DJZ

Nick's interview with MLW founder and executive producer Court Bauer, which includes Court discussing:

* The secret to MLW's success in Chicago

* Jim Cornette joining the MLW commentary team

* The advantages of MLW talent working for AEW

* Bruce Prichard signing with WWE

* The near riot at a recent MLW taping

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground's DAGA, which includes DAGA discussing:

* The future of Lucha Underground

* His goals in Impact Wrestling

* The launch of AEW

* The success of his childhood friends the Lucha Bros

* His girlfriend Tessa Blanchard

