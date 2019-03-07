Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* WWE officially announcing that WrestleMania 36 will be held in Tampa Bay, FL

* Jim Ross revealing he and WWE are parting ways on March 29th

* Ronda Rousey not being advertised for any WWE events following the RAW after WrestleMania

* WWE confirming Tommaso Ciampa's upcoming neck surgery

* Speculation regarding a Samoa Joe vs John Cena match at WrestleMania

* Fenix's recent comments regarding WWE contracts being "nuts"

* SEC filings revealing how much the top five WWE executives made in 2018

* Jushin Thunder Liger announcing his in-ring retirement for January 2020

Nick's interview with SAG and Emmy award winning GLOW fight coordinator Chavo Guerrero, which includes Chavo discussing:

* Updates on when GLOW season three will wrap filming and when it could be released on Netflix

* Recently winning SAG and EMMY awards for his work on GLOW

* A possible GLOW Vs. WWE match

* Potential movies about the Guerrero family

* The future of Lucha Underground

* The launch of AEW

Nick's interview with MLW commentator and former WWE commentator Rich Bocchini, which includes Rich discussing:

* His current run with MLW

* Why Tony Schiavone was not at the MLW Chicago TV tapings

* Working with Michael Cole

Today's WINCLY ends with Nick and Justin giving their previews and predictions for this Sunday's WWE Fastlane PPV.

