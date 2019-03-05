Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* The passings of King Kong Bundy and Luke Perry

* Wrestling Inc's exclusive report about why Arn Anderson was released by WWE

* Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's heated exchanges recently on Twitter

* The latest on Tommaso Ciampa's injury

* Mustafa Ali's return to in-ring action for WWE

* Backstage news on Bruce Prichard's WWE creative role

* Dana Warrior's new role on the WWE creative team

Nick's interview with newly signed AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss, which includes Sonny discussing:

* Working for AEW and Lucha Underground at the same time

* The future of Lucha Underground

* Why he was embarrassed at the AEW ticket launch party in Vegas

* Being an "authentic" feminine gay man in pro wrestling

* AEW's diverse roster

* Being a role model for young gay children watching pro wrestling

Scott Fishman's interview with ROH's PCO

