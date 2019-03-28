Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player below. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* A possible stipulation for the WWE WrestleMania 35 main event

* Charlotte Flair calling out ESPN

* Smackdown viewership hitting an all-time high for 2019

* Vince McMahon selling $270 million worth of WWE stock

* Aleister Black and Ricochet winning the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* JoJo's first pregnancy

Nick's interview with AEW star Sammy Guevara, which includes Sammy discussing:

* Signing with AEW

* When he'll be done on the independent scene

* Why he doesn't want to sign with WWE

* His YouTube series

* Possible AEW dream opponents

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling star Moose, which includes Moose discussing:

* Representing Team Impact at United We Stand

* His flashy clothes

* The launch of the XFL

* What his goals are for 2019

