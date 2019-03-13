Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* Shane McMahon announcing he'll face The Miz at WrestleMania

* AJ Styles challenging Randy Orton to a match at WrestleMania

* Vince McMahon making Kofi Kingston run the gauntlet again

* The Revival and The Club speaking out about their rumored WWE release requests

* Sean Waltman guest training at the WWE Performance Center

* Why Lana is salty

* Colin Jost taunting Braun Strowman

Nick's interview with former WWE World and Tag Team Champion Christian, which includes Christian discussing:

* The season finale of Knight Fight tonight on the History Channel

* A possible season two for the series

* A possible future for him on the WWE Kick-Off Show panels

* A recent, scary "ladder bump" that he took

* Why he won't be returning to in-ring action

* A possible induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Beth Phoenix getting beat down at Fastlane

* Working with Shawn Michaels on the E&C Show for the WWE Network

Knight Fight, hosted by former WWE World Champion Christian, will present it's season finale tonight on the History Channel at 11/10 CT.



Scott Fishman's interview with nerdcore rapper Mega Ran

