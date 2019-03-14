Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* Tom Phillips recent comment that Kofi Kingston's WWE World title shot should close WrestleMania 35

* Chelsea Green's wrist injury in her debut Full Sail match

* Dolph Ziggler's saying he has a "handshake agreement" with WWE

* Jim Ross' recent trademark filing

* Dixie Carter firing back at Randy Orton

Nick's interview with former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger, which includes Jack discussing:

* Being victorious in his Bellator debut

* Did Vince McMahon call him after?

* His next Bellator fight

* His friendship with R-Truth

* The future of Lucha Underground

* Arn Anderson's WWE release

* The launch of AEW

Nick's interview with newly re-signed Impact Wrestling star Jake Crist, which includes Jake discussing:

* Why he re-signed with Impact Wrestling

* Competing in an Ultimate X match at Impact's Homecoming

* His next Ultimate X match at Impact's United We Stand

* Owning his own businesses

* Taking Joey Ryan's Penis-plex

* RVD's influence on him

