Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* The New Day debating if they should quit WWE

* The Undertaker's reported next WWE show

* WWE selling Titan Towers

* John Cena trolling Baron Corbin on Instagram

* The body cam footage released from Jimmy Uso's arrest

* Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano for the vacant NXT Championship

Nick's interview with Glenn Gilbertti, which includes Glenn discussing:

* Current compelling female wrestlers

* His criticisms of female wrestlers' in-ring abilities

* The changing diversity amongst pro wrestling fans

* His upcoming Impact Wrestling match against Scarlett Bordeaux

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, which includes Tully discussing:

* What made the Four Horseman special

* The Horsemen living their roles

* His daughter Tessa Blanchard

* The lost art of pro wrestling promos

* His new book

