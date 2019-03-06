Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* The news that Tommaso Ciampa will be undergoing neck surgery

* Samoa Joe capturing the WWE United States Championship

* Mustafa Ali's return to WWE in-ring action

* The latest on Dean Ambrose leaving WWE

* Roman Reigns' update on his leukemia

* Vince McMahon's position on Forbes list of richest people

* Lacey Evans' possible first WWE main roster feud

Nick's interview with MLW, Impact and AEW's Fenix, which includes Fenix discussing:

* A possible Lucha Bros' run in WWE

* Signing with AEW

* His recent injury

* Taking pride in being a Mexican hero in the United States

* What makes MLW stand out

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Eddie Edwards, which includes Edwards discussing:

* Re-signing with Impact Wrestling

* His desire to be Impact World Champion

* The current pro wrestling boom

* A possible return to tag team wrestling

* Representing Impact Wrestling against Team Lucha Underground at United We Stand

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.