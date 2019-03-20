Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours including:

* Vince McMahon screwing Kofi Kingston once again

* The latest WrestleMania matches

* Kurt Angle changing course on his comments about Baron Corbin

* John Cena reportedly not having a WrestleMania opponent yet

* WWE's medical update on Dana Brooke

Nick's interview with former WCW commentator Tony Schaivone, which includes Tony discussing:

* His upcoming C2E2 panel with Eric Bischoff

* Bruce Prichard re-signing with WWE,

* How he blew his chance his AEW

* His memories of Cody Rhodes as a child

* How WrestleMania compares to Starrcade

Nick's interview with former former MLW World Champion Low Ki, which includes Low Ki discussing:

* Working with Tom Lawlor

* Why MLW attracted him

* The launch of AEW

* What goals he has left in pro wrestling

