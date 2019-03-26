WINCLY: WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Kurt Angle's Farewell Tour (feat. Sam Adonis And Buff Bagwell)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* The WWE RAW Women's Championship match headlining WrestleMania 35

* The Hart Foundation joining the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class

* Triple H putting his career on the line against Batista at WrestleMania

* Colin Jost and Michael Che joining the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* Nikki Bella announcing her in-ring retirement on Total Bellas

* Matt Hardy reportedly pitching a new gimmick

* Multiple WWE Performance Center updates

* The latest on AEW

Nick's interview with CMLL and All Japan's Sam Adonis, which includes Sam discussing:

* The public scrutiny of his older brother Corey Graves

* Mastering his heel persona in CMLL

* Being tailed by a black escalade in Mexico after Trump fueled heat he was getting

* His upcoming participation in All Japan's Champions Carnival

* Why his time in WWE developmental didn't work out

Nick's interview with former WCW star Buff Bagwell, which includes Buff discussing:

* His scrapped WCW storyline where he was going to fake his own death

* Why his and Booker T's WCW - RAW main event was a bust

* Harmful advice that Shane McMahon gave him

* Harlem Heat going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* His future in pro wrestling

Buff will be performing some stand up comedy on this Thursday, March 28th, as part of Tall Tales at Doc Holliday's Saloon in Griffin, GA. The event will be raising awareness for Operation Lunchbox

