- Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost appeared on this week's WWE RAW as guest stars, and it was announced that they will be Special Guest Correspondents for WrestleMania 35 in New York City next month. There's no word yet on what they will be doing but it looks like they may have another run-in with Braun Strowman. RAW saw Strowman jack Jost up against the wall after Jost asked if WWE was real. Strowman later told the guest stars that he would see them at WrestleMania. Above and below are videos from their appearances on RAW.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:

* EC3 vs. Apollo Crews

* The Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in six-man action

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tomorrow's WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown will feature The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso plus another US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion R-Truth. WWE has also announced that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will address the return of Kevin Owens, who is replacing Kofi Kingston in the match against Bryan at Fastlane. Below is a promo for this week's blue brand show: