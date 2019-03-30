- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode. The show features WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne signing their "Takeover: New York" contract, Mark Andrews vs. Noam Dar, Jordan Devlin vs. Dan Moloney, Piper Niven debuting after Rhea Ripley vs. Xia Brookside, and more.

- The updated WWE Network schedule has confirmed that the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET. As noted, the second hour will also air on the USA Network. The main WrestleMania 35 card is scheduled to begin on the WWE Network at 7pm ET, and the biggest event of the year is currently scheduled to run 5.5 hours, ending at 12:30am ET. According to WWE's schedule, WrestleMania will run for 7.5 hours and as usual, we will have full coverage here on the site.

There's no word yet on which matches will air on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show, but there should be a few. The WrestleMania 34 Kickoff featured three matches - the WWE Cruiserweight Title match and both of the Battle Royals. The WWE Network schedule is advertising exclusive matches, breaking news, Superstar guest appearances and an all-star panel for the Kickoff.

- As noted, Stokely Hathaway is now using the name Court Moore in WWE NXT. WWE tweeted this video of the former indie star after making his NXT Tampa live event debut last weekend, as the manager of big man Babatunde Aiyegbusi. Moore led Babatunde to a win over fellow newcomer Nick Comoroto in Tampa. In the video below, Moore was asked how it went.

"I mean, you were there. I'm a winner, so I did what I always do, and I won. Well, excuse me, I didn't win, Babatunde won. My newest monster, my newest creation, and NXT's biggest Superstar. Are you done? Because I have stuff to do. ... You're welcome, appreciate it," Moore said.

Also below is a photo of Moore and Babatunde together: