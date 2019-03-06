- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Ricochet and Aleister Black after their win over The Bar on last night's WWE SmackDown. Braxton asked how it feels to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after being here just a few short weeks.

Black said, "It's been only a few weeks since we got here. I can give you all the cliche answers that you're looking for but this is obviously the biggest moment of our careers, and that's fact. We came in here expecting nothing, expecting nothing but relying on our abilities, and within weeks our abilities got us right there, with a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles."

Ricochet added, "I'll say this, we know the magnitude of the opportunity that we have at Fastlane. We know that, we're humbled, we're excited, but like I said before, we're ready for this. I know a lot of people here, they might not think we deserve this. We don't think we deserve this. We worked for this. We don't deserve anything, but we will work for everything, we will work for everything we've got and we will work for those tag team championships at Fastlane."

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis turns 48 years old today while former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson turns 43 and former WWE United States Champion David Flair turns 40.

- The Tampa Bay Times reports that WWE will officially announce WrestleMania 36 for April 5, 2020 during a press conference in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. The big event will be held at Raymond James Stadium, confirming recent reports. Raymond James Stadium is the current home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We will have full coverage of Thursday's announcement as it happens.