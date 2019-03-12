- It looks like Nikki Cross could be planning on crashing the party for WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss on the grandest stage of them all next month. As seen above, WWE just posted video of Cross backstage at Monday's RAW, listening while Bliss revealed herself as the host for WrestleMania.

"Alexa Bliss, Little Miss Bliss, is hosting WrestleMania this year? Wooo, a surprise so perfect. The perfect toy for Nikki Cross to play with. What would she do? Imagine if Nikki messed up her big party. Because Nikki was never invited to these things, Nikki's never hosted anything, no one ever paid attention to Nikki. But they'll pay attention now," Nikki continued laughing.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio saw AJ Styles defeat Randy Orton. As noted, SmackDown saw Styles issue a challenge to Orton for a match at WrestleMania 35.

- Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander is now official for next week's WWE 205 Live episode as the finals of the #1 contender's tournament. The winner will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35 with the title on the line.

Tonight's 205 Live episode saw Nese defeat Drew Gulak to advance while Alexander defeated Oney Lorcan to advance. Below is an updated look at the tournament brackets: