- WWE posted this video of Nikki Cross checking out the WrestleMania 35 sign inside the Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before tonight's SmackDown. We noted before how Cross had teased an attack on WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss at the biggest show of the year in April. In this new bizarre video, Cross says she's free.

"Everyone's always pointing to that sign, they're always pointing at that sign," Cross said. "They always point. They point, point, point, they point. Nikki doesn't want to point to the sign, Nikki wants to be on the sign. How do I get up there? Nikki wants to sit on that sign. Perch up there, looking down at everyone. Everyone always looked down at Nikki. Everyone always looked down, everyone stifled Nikki. Nikki wasn't free and now Nikki's free. Nikki gets to sprint down that ramp. Nikki gets to sprint down that ramp, sprint towards that ring, and I'm free. No one's ever going to hold her down again."

- As noted, WWE announced this morning that Dana Brooke suffered a storyline injury in her loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on last night's RAW. WWE posted an update this afternoon and announced that Brooke suffered a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears. Below is their updated announcement, which says Brooke suffered the injury while in the armbar:

Ronda Rousey injures Dana Brooke during Raw Women's Championship Match Dana Brooke sustained a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears at the hands of Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey last night, WWE.com can now confirm. After being examined by WWE medical personnel, Brooke was taken to a Chicago medical facility late last night, undergoing further testing to determine the full extent of the damage. The injury occurred after Rousey locked in the Armbar and earned a submission victory over Brooke in their Raw Women's Championship Match. After the bell, Rousey refused to release the hold and applied additional pressure on Brooke's left arm. Following a physical altercation involving referees and security guards, Rousey left the arena with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne. Stay with WWE's digital platforms as more details become available.

