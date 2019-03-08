- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura watching their match from the 2018 Fastlane pay-per-view. As noted, they will team up to face Big E and Xavier Woods at Sunday's 2019 Fastlane pay-per-view.

- EVOLVE has announced that WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream will face Orange Cassidy in a non-title match at EVOLVE 123 on March 15 in Melrose, MA. NXT's The Street Profits will also be in action that night, defending their EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against The Unwanted.

It was also announced that Dream and The Street Profits will team to face Joe Gacy, Shane Strickland and Eddie Kingston the next night at EVOLVE 124 in Queens. Ricochet will be doing meet & greets at both events.

EVOLVE 123 and 124 lineups revealed The North American Dream will soon descend on EVOLVE Wrestling. In the wake of his epic victory over Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title last month, Velveteen Dream will shroud his enduring purple reign over EVOLVE 123 and 124. Joining Dream for the action-packed events will be fellow NXT Superstars The Street Profits and Ricochet. Dream's EVOLVE experience kicks off Friday, March 15, when he takes on Orange Cassidy at EVOLVE 123 at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Mass., while Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins are set to take on two members of The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy, Colby Corino & Shane Strickland). From there, the action carries into Saturday, March 16, at La Boom in Queens for EVOLVE 124, which will see Dream and Street Profits assemble to take on The Unwanted's Strickland, Kingston & Gacy in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. In addition, Ricochet will be on tap for meet-and-greets at both shows. (You must have a ticket to the events to take part in the meet-and-greets.) The lineups for both events are listed below. Tickets for EVOLVE 123 and EVOLVE 124 are available now at WWNLive.com. EVOLVE 123 – Friday, March 15 at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Mass. Non-Title Match

NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream vs. Orange Cassidy Grudge Match – Stipulation to be Determined

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Two members of The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy, Colby Corino & Shane Strickland) EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Silver EVOLVE 114 Rematch

Josh Briggs vs. Darby Allin Tag Team Attraction

AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry Plus Mae Young Classic 2018 competitor Priscilla Kelly, Curt Stallion, Harlem Bravado, Rory Gulak and others! EVOLVE 124 – Saturday, March 16, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream & EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Shane Strickland, Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. WWN Champion JD Drake Grudge Match

Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry Special Challenge Match

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Josh Briggs Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff Harlem Bravado vs. John Silver Plus more, with Priscilla Kelly and others. With these shows being the final EVOLVE events before The WWNLive Experience, which takes place at La Boom in Queens on April 4-6, you can expect plenty of newsworthy happenings at EVOLVE 123 and 124. Visit WWNLive.com now for more details.

- It's interesting to note that WWE is promoting The Undertaker's signing appearance at Fiterman Sports on March 23 in Friendswood, Texas. You can see their new tweet on the appearance below: