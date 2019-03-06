WWE has just confirmed that WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will undergo neck surgery on Thursday.

WWE noted that Ciampa was evaluated today and it was determined that he needs an anterior cervical fusion. The typical recovery time for that kind of operation looks to be 3-6 months, but they will have a better idea of his return once the surgery has been completed.

As noted earlier, via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Ciampa was expected to be out of action for a long time, perhaps as long as 6-14 months.

It's likely that he will have to vacate the NXT Title at next Wednesday's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. Ciampa has been pulled from all WWE events and signings or appearances. Ciampa originally planned to work through the injury to face Johnny Gargano at "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend, then take time off, but the situation apparently got much worse in the last week and the surgery must be done now.

Below is WWE's announcement on the surgery:

We will keep you updated on Ciampa's status.