- The official YouTube channel for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' Major Wrestling Figure Podcast recently posted this video of Hawkins showing action figure fans how to create their own custom retro wrestling ring.
- WWE has announced a seven-plus-hour livestream for Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Friday, beginning at noon ET. They will be showing the 20 greatest modern-day WrestleMania matches, from WrestleMania 19 to today. Below is the announcement on the livestream:
20 best modern-day WrestleMania matches streaming Friday, March 29
WrestleMania is nearly here! Get in the mood for The Show of Shows with a livestream covering the 20 greatest WrestleMania modern-day bouts on Friday, March 29, at noon ET on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The stream will feature 20 iconic matches from WrestleMania XIX to today. Relive your favorite matches featuring the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Edge, and current Superstars like Seth Rollins, Triple H and Brock Lesnar.
Don't miss the seven-plus-hour WrestleMania livestream on Friday, March 29 — starting at noon ET — on WWE's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.
- As noted, WWE ring announcer JoJo took to Instagram today and announced that she is expecting her first child in June, a son named Knash. This is why she has been away from her WWE duties since late December. The 25 year old has been romantically linked to Bray Wyatt and he posted one of the photos from her pregnancy photoshoot on his personal Instagram. Wyatt could be seen holding her in one of the photos. You can see those photos below.
WWE covered JoJo's announcement on their official website and congratulated her. You can see their statement below, which did not mention Wyatt:
JoJo announces pregnancy on Instagram
WWE ring announcer JoJo has been conspicuous by her absence the last few months, and she revealed why on social media Wednesday afternoon: She's expecting. In an Instagram post that also included pictures of her baby bump, the former Total Divas star also revealed she will be having a son in June, and has decided to name him Knash. Check out the post below, and please join us in congratulating JoJo on her upcoming arrival!
View this post on Instagram
I'm so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I'm ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you'll ever know. ?? Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right ?? ?? by the incredible @forerophotography