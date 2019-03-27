- The official YouTube channel for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' Major Wrestling Figure Podcast recently posted this video of Hawkins showing action figure fans how to create their own custom retro wrestling ring.

- WWE has announced a seven-plus-hour livestream for Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Friday, beginning at noon ET. They will be showing the 20 greatest modern-day WrestleMania matches, from WrestleMania 19 to today. Below is the announcement on the livestream:

20 best modern-day WrestleMania matches streaming Friday, March 29 WrestleMania is nearly here! Get in the mood for The Show of Shows with a livestream covering the 20 greatest WrestleMania modern-day bouts on Friday, March 29, at noon ET on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The stream will feature 20 iconic matches from WrestleMania XIX to today. Relive your favorite matches featuring the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Edge, and current Superstars like Seth Rollins, Triple H and Brock Lesnar. Don't miss the seven-plus-hour WrestleMania livestream on Friday, March 29 — starting at noon ET — on WWE's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

- As noted, WWE ring announcer JoJo took to Instagram today and announced that she is expecting her first child in June, a son named Knash. This is why she has been away from her WWE duties since late December. The 25 year old has been romantically linked to Bray Wyatt and he posted one of the photos from her pregnancy photoshoot on his personal Instagram. Wyatt could be seen holding her in one of the photos. You can see those photos below.

WWE covered JoJo's announcement on their official website and congratulated her. You can see their statement below, which did not mention Wyatt: