RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet as Mike Rome does the introductions. Michael Cole is on commentary with Graves and Renee Young. Aleister Black is out next. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are out next, followed by RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. We see the other international announce teams in the arena for tonight.

The teams have words and some shoving early on. The Revival gets knocked out of the ring by the other two teams. They go at it with Ricochet and Black clearing the ring. They run the ropes to leap out but they put the brakes on and pose in the ring, staring their opponents down on the outside. Things calm down now as Ricochet and Gable start the match, trading holds. Gable slams Ricochet and they continue to tangle. Gable with another takedown to the mat. Ricochet counters and takes Gable down with a scissors. Ricochet keeps control for a pop. Gable fights out of a hold with a right hand. Dash tags in and The Revival goes on to double team Ricochet as Dawson hits a suplex on Ricochet for a 2 count. Dawson delivers a big shot to the face of Ricochet, keeping him down.

Dawson takes Ricochet to the corner for chops and stomps. Dash tags back in for more double teaming and a 2 count. Gable tags himself in. Gable with a suplex on Ricochet for a 2 count. Gable works Ricochet over and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring. Dawson tags back in and drops Ricochet over the top rope. Dawson drops a leg and an elbow on Ricochet. Dawson drops a headbutt and a back suplex for another close 2 count on Ricochet.

Dawson with some manhandling of Ricochet, keeping him down. Ricochet with a big elbow to the face. Dash gets knocked off the apron by Ricochet. Ricochet goes for the tag but Dawson stops him. Ricochet rolls out of the corner and drops Dawson with double knees. Black tags in as Roode tags in. Black unloads. Gable comes in and Black drops him as well. Rode hits Black and fights off Dash as he runs in. Black comes back and takes Roode down with strikes. Black with a big moonsault to drop Roode in the ring. Fans pop for Black as he stands tall off the moonsault. Black kicks Dawson away as he runs in, allowing Roode to hit Black with a Spinebuster as Black was trying for Black Mass.

Gable and Roode go for the double team but Black gets free. Black with a Meteora to Roode. More back and forth. Gable nails a big German to Black. There's chaos for a minute as Ricochet gets a close 2 count on Dash as Roode breaks the pin up just in time. Ricochet tosses Roode to the floor and he lands hard. Dawson tags in but Ricochet doesn't see it as he goes for Wilder. Wilder gets dumped to the floor. Ricochet goes to the top but Gable tries to stop him. Ricochet kicks him to the floor. Dawson fights Ricochet off the top. Dawson goes to the top but Ricochet rocks him and climbs up. Ricochet sends Dawson to the floor with a hurricanrana but barely connects, knocking down Dash, Roode, Gable and possibly Black on the floor. Ricochet and Dawson both landed hard if not bad. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. Ricochet brings Dawson in the ring as they are legal. Dawson is still dazed. Ricochet goes to the top. Roode sends Black into the barrier. Ricochet comes down off he top and runs the ring, leaping over the ring post to take down Roode on the floor. Gable can't believe what he saw. Gable comes off the top on Dawson but Dawson turns it into a roll-up for 2. Gable with a 2 count on Dawson. This leads to The Revival hitting a Shatter Machine on Gable for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Revival

