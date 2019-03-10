Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch is out next. Lynch will be added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey if she wins, but she will be "done" if she loses, according to Stephanie McMahon. Becky is out with a crutch and fans won't stop chanting her name already.

The bell rings and Flair points up at the WrestleMania 35 sign. Or maybe she is pointing for Lynch to toss the crutch out of the ring. Becky tosses the crutch to the floor and starts limping around. Flair toys around with her and laughs. Lynch fights back and knocks Flair against the ropes. Flair takes it to the corner and goes for the leg as the referee counts. Flair says Becky has to hit her harder than that. Lynch unloads but Flair takes the knee out and sends her down.

Flair continues to taunt Becky and work her around, focusing on the leg. Lynch tackles Flair and unloads with right hands. Becky misses an enziguri and Flair applies a half Crab. Fans chant for Becky as Flair keeps her down, focusing on the leg. Flair ragdolls Lynch some more as the referee checks on her. Cole reminds us Becky signed the Hold Harmless Agreement so she can't hold WWE responsible for what happens to her in this match as she's already injured. Flair drags Becky to the apron and slams the leg. Lynch kicks Flair in the throat. Flair comes back into the ring and kicks Becky's knee out again. Flair points up at the WrestleMania sign and fans boo. Flair taunts Lynch and asks if she wants more. Becky tries to bring it but Flair delivers more punishment to the knee, mocking Becky to the referee. Flair with signature chops in the corner now.

Lynch counters Flair on the way down with a shot to the face but Flair quickly turns it back around. Lynch keeps swinging from her knees but Flair grabs her. Lynch rolls Flair up for a very close 2 count out of nowhere. Flair goes right back to the injured knee and then throws Lynch across the ring. Flair kips up and struts for some cheers. Lynch is down on the outside. Flair follows and launches Becky into the barrier. Flair brings it back in and steps on Becky's face, apparently slipping on her. Becky fights from the mat. Flair climbs up to the top but Becky knocks her off and Flair lands hard on the floor. The referee counts.

Flair hits the ring to break the count but Lynch applies the Dis-Arm-Her. Flair overpowers and gets free, applying the Figure Eight. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey runs down to the ring and nails Lynch while she's in the submission. Fans boo as Rousey taunts the referee. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Becky Lynch

This is from our live WWE Fastlane coverage. Click here to access our full Fastlane coverage post.