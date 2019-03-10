The updated WWE Fastlane odds still don't have any titles changing hands at tonight's PPV. The only big difference since yesterday is Becky Lynch's odds of winning went down a bit, but she's still a decisive favorite. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

We are near bell time for WWE Fastlane, and while there haven't been any dramatic changes with the betting odds, there is one fluctuation that is especially worth mentioning. The favorites have remained favorites, however one, and only one, of these projected winners has seen their odds actually decrease. Becky Lynch's odds have dropped against Charlotte even though it can reasonably be considered a foregone conclusion that Becky would get the win to be re-added to the WrestleMania main event. Creatively, there would still be ways to get Becky to 'Mania after losing tonight, and an upset here would answer the question of why Lynch's odds have been the only to drop.

The rest of the odds have seen an increase for The Boss 'n' Hug Connection and Asuka, while the odds have remained unchanged for Daniel Bryan, The Usos, The Shield and the Revival, and this is a phenomenon we rarely see happen, particularly for higher profile matches.

Recent trends have seen multiple upsets are a regular basis, as opposed to years ago when leaks were prevalent, leading to very heavy odds with nearly 100% accuracy to the point of them being considered spoilers. Those days are long gone.

WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) -475 vs. Kevin Owens +325

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Asuka (c) -570 vs. Mandy Rose +380

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) -825 vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon +475

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Boss 'n' Hug Connection (c) -530 vs. Nia Jax & Tamina +335

RAW Tag Team Championship

The Revival (c) -215 vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet +215 vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable +1000

The Shield -600 vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley +400

Becky Lynch -560 vs. Charlotte Flair +375

Andrade -180 vs. Rey Mysterio +140