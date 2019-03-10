SmackDown Women's Title Match: Mandy Rose vs. Asuka

We go the ring and out first comes Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Asuka takes Rose down first and kicks her in the back. Asuka takes control and applies a submission. Asuka keeps control and sends Rose into the corner. Asuka gets distracted by Deville, allowing Rose to bring her in from the apron. Rose talks trash and goes for a move but Asuka turns that into an ankle lock. Deville interferes two more times, allowing Rose to drop Asuka with a big knee for a pin attempt.

Rose works Asuka around now. Rose with a suplex for a 2 count. Rose with an abdominal stretch now. Asuka ends up blocking a German suplex attempt and applying a submission of her own. Deville looks under the ring but doesn't find what she was looking for. Rose slides out of the hold and dumps Asuka into the mat for another 2 count. Rose talks trash and bullies Asuka around. Asuka rocks her and delivers strikes in the middle of the ring now. Asuka comes off the second rope with a dropkick.

They trade shots now. Asuka blocks a kick and drops Rose with a kick to the face. Asuka with a Hip Attack. Asuka with a German suplex and a sliding knee to the face. Rose still kicks out. Asuka unloads with kicks now. Asuka misses a Hip Attack and Rose drops her for a 2 count. Rose can't believe it. Rose goes for her finisher but Asuka counters and connects with a knee to the nose to drop Rose again as Deville shows frustration on the outside. Asuka with more strikes as Deville goes under the ring for a kendo stick.

Rose and Asuka go at it in the middle of the ring. Rose gets sent into the ropes but she slips on the ring apron that was in the way because Deville was looking under the ring. Asuka takes advantage of the slip and nails kick to the face. Asuka covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Asuka

